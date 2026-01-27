ISPL: Vicky Bhoir's hat-trick helps Falcon Risers beat Srinagar Ke Veer

Surat, Jan 27 (PTI) Falcon Risers Hyderabad, riding on a hat-trick by Vicky Bhoir, registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Srinagar Ke Veer in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) here on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target of 49, Hyderabad completed the task in just 6.5 overs, finishing at 52/4.

The match was defined by incisive bowling from Bhoir. He ripped through the Srinagar top order in the second over, claiming three wickets in three consecutive deliveries.

He dismissed Aryan Naik (6), bowled Mangesh Vaity for a golden duck, and trapped Arvind Kumar lbw on the final ball of the over to complete a memorable hat-trick. The triple blow left Srinagar reeling at 6/3.

Srinagar Ke Veer never recovered from the early collapse.

Amol Nilugade attempted to anchor the innings with 16 off 16 balls before retiring out, but wickets continued to tumble. Dhananjay Bhintade contributed eight runs, while extras (6) were the next highest contributor.

The Hyderabad bowling unit remained disciplined -- besides Bhoir's 3/10, Parveen Kumar (1/14) kept the pressure on.

Srinagar eventually reached 48/8 in their 10 overs.

In reply, Falcon Risers Hyderabad opener Prashant Gharat set the tone with a blistering 21 off just 11 balls, striking three sixes.

Although Srinagar's Dilip Binjwa provided a glimmer of hope by removing both Sanskar Dhyani (12) and Yogesh Penkar (2) in his lone over (2/9), the target proved too small to defend.

Unbeaten batters Nitin Anili Matunge (7 not out) and Rutik Gajar (5 not out) guided the team across the finish line with 19 balls to spare, securing crucial points in the standings.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Strikers will take on Ahmedabad Lions.

Brief scores: Falcon Risers Hyderabad 52/4 in 6.5 overs (Prashant Gharat 21, Sanskar Dhyani 12; Dilip Binjwa 2/9) beat Srinagar Ke Veer 48/8 in 10 overs (Amol Nilugade 16, Dhananjay Bhintade 8; Vicky Bhoir 3/10) by 6 wickets.