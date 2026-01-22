ISPL: Zaid Khan fires Ahmedabad Lions to win over Delhi Superheroes

Surat, Jan 22 (PTI) Zaid Khan's four-wicket haul carried Ahmedabad Lions to a 13-run win over Delhi Superheroes in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match here on Thursday.

Batting first, Ahmedabad Lions struggled to find momentum against a disciplined Delhi bowling attack.

While their openers Sikandarbhai Bhatti and Birendra Ram fell cheaply, it was Sanjay Kanojjiya who scored a crucial 34 off 20 balls including three sixes.

For Delhi, Padmesh Mhatre returned 2/11 while Dhiraj Bhoir produced an economical spell of 0/5 in his two overs.

The Lions eventually finished on 74/7 in their allotted 10 overs.

In reply, Delhi stumbled against Zaid who claimed four wickets for only eight runs in his 1.3 overs.

Prathamesh Pawar offered some stability with 22 off 20 balls, and Mhatre briefly threatened to change the game with a blistering 15 off six.

But Ahmedabad Lions kept the game in control with Nizam Ali picking up 2/13 and supporting Zaid from the other end, whereas Jignesh Patel and Farman Khan chipped in with a wicket each.

Delhi were bowled out for 61 in 9.3 overs.

Ahmedabad Lions are placed at the top of the table with five wins and a defeat giving them 10 points in the third edition of the ISPL.