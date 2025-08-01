ISRL’s second season to be held in three rounds

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) The second season of the Indian Supercross Racing League will be held across three rounds and at as many venues, the organisers said on Friday.

The first round will be held on October 25 and 26, the second on December 6 and 7 whereas the third and final round will take place on December 20 and 21.

“Each round will feature two days of official practice sessions, qualifying heats and main races, where Indian riders will compete with international stars from six continents,” the organisers said in a release.

The ISRL is held in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). PTI DDV APA APA