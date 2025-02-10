ISSF Academy partners with former India shooter to 'elevate coaching standards' in country

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Academy has entered into a partnership with former India shooter Shimon Sharif to strengthen its education programmes and "elevate" coaching standards in the country.

Sharif, the first rifle shooter from Delhi to represent India at the ISSF World Cup, received a letter from the ISSF Academy, in which it has confirmed its association with the rifleman.

"The ISSF Academy is pleased to partner with Mr Shimon Sharif as part of its commitment to providing shooting sport coaching education in India," said Karoliina Nissinen, head of administration at ISSF Academy, in the letter.

"Through this partnership, we aim to promote the internationally accredited coaching programs of ISSF Academy where coaches are equipped with the essential skills, knowledge, and ISSF-recognized certifications." A key focus of this partnership will be to help coaches in India obtain ISSF coaching license, ensuring they meet global standards of expertise and professionalism, she said.

In order to meet the rising demand for high-quality shooting training centres in India, Sharif, who runs the Topgun Shooting Academy, last year expanded its reach with the launch of a new branch in Sector 50, Gurugram.

With India's consistent success in global shooting competitions, including a standout performance at the Paris Olympics, the partnership assumes significance.

Karoliina further said, "We strongly believe that this initiative will not only elevate coaching standards across the country but also contribute to the development of a new generation of Indian shooters capable of excelling on the world stage.

"The ISSF Academy looks forward to working closely with Mr Shimon Sharif to ensure the program's resounding success and create a lasting impact on the future of shooting sport in India," she said.

"This partnership is based on mutual objectives and a shared commitment to promoting shooting sport coaching education in India, with no monetary exchange between the parties." Sharif founded his academy in 2006.

Besides Gurugram, Topgun also has a robust presence in Delhi, Raipur, and Jaipur.

India won record three medals in shooting at the Paris Games last year, with pistol ace Manu Bhaker claiming two of them to become the first athlete form the country post Independence to end with two podium finishes in an Olympics.