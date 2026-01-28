ISSF 'B' course concludes, 55 coaches graduate

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) As many as 55 coaches were on Wednesday awarded diplomas at the conclusion of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) 'B' Coaches Course, an initiative aimed at strengthening India's coaching ecosystem in the sport of shooting.

Led by Vesa Nissinen, Director, ISSF Academy and President of the Finnish Shooting Federation, the course brought together a diverse faculty of international and Indian experts, offering multi-disciplinary learning experience.

"The program focused on advancing professional coaching practices, extending well beyond technical instruction to include athlete management, physical preparation, and long-term performance development," said the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), which conducted the five-day course under its education programme.

The instructional team featured among others two-time Olympian rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput, who led sessions on rifle shooting techniques.

Italy's Davide Secondi, the serving national coach of Saudi Arabia, delivered instruction in shotgun shooting techniques.

"With 55 newly-certified coaches, we are adding quality and depth to the system, which will directly impact athlete development in the years to come," said NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh.