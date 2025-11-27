ISSF, BWF bank on India to ensure CWG return; delighted that Ahmedabad hosting 2030 Games

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The world governing bodies of shooting and badminton are delighted that India has bagged the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games as they feel it brightens their chances of returning to the event after being dropped from the 2026 edition.

International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and Badminton World Federation (BWF) welcomed the Commonwealth Sport general assembly's unanimous decision to award the Games to the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The 2030 Games will feature 15 to 17 disciplines, a significantly higher number compared to the scaled down 10-event Glasgow 2026 edition. Glasgow dropped, among others, shooting and badminton to cut down the cost of the Games.

"The International Shooting Sport Federation is pleased to see Ahmedabad, India, approved as the hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games at Commonwealth Sport’s General Assembly today, providing a strong case for our sport's return to the programme," the ISSF stated.

"With India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Sport has an exceptional opportunity to tap into one of the world's most engaged badminton markets," said BWF.

The eight confirmed sports that will feature at the 2030 Games are athletics and Para athletics, swimming and Para swimming, table tennis and Para table tennis, bowls and Para bowls, weightlifting and Para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, netball and boxing.

The sports under consideration for inclusion are archery, badminton, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair basketball, beach volleyball, T20 cricket, cycling, diving, hockey, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, rugby sevens, shooting, squash, triathlon and Para triathlon and wrestling. The final programme will be finalised next year and would include at least seven more sports.

"We are encouraged by India's passion for shooting sport, providing a strong case for its conclusion in 2030. A record 13,522 athletes competed in the 2024 National Shooting Championship Competition, showing its growing popularity," the ISSF said.

The BWF cited badminton's "long and proud history at the Commonwealth Games" to make its case.

"Badminton is India's leading racket sport and ranks third overall in popularity (after cricket and football). 43 per cent of the population support badminton, second only to cricket. 32 per cent of Indians actively participate in badminton.

"At Paris 2024, badminton was the most followed sport in India, engaging 21 per cent of viewers. India is also a global leader in Para badminton, presenting a perfect opportunity for both badminton and Para badminton to be integrated into the sports programme," it stated.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the sport has long been a "cornerstone of the Commonwealth Games." "...we fully support Commonwealth Sport's vision to make the Games more sustainable and relevant for future generations. As part of this evolution, it is vital that badminton remains in the programme, given its deep roots and passionate following across the Commonwealth.

"We firmly believe badminton can play a pivotal role in revitalising the event as a truly global sporting spectacle," he said in a statement. PTI PM PM PDS PDS