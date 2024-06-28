ISSF entrusts key task to Indian shooting promoter for growth of sport in universities across world

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The International Shooting Sports Federation has appointed India's leading promoter of the game Amit Bhalla as the 'ISSF President Ambassador' and tasked him with nurturing the game among universities across the world.

The decision taken during the ISSF's executive committee meeting means Bhalla's key task would be to further cement the relationship with the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

"As ISSF President Ambassador, your tasks include among others, to represent me (ISSF president) at competitions and institutional events, to promote the ISSF and to maintain relations with institutions on behalf of me," said ISSF chief Luciano Rossi in a statement.

Bhalla is the vice-president of Manav Rachna University, which is a major Khelo India centre and has seen several shooters, including Olympic medallists Gagan Narang and Vijay Kumar pass out.

Asian Games and World Cup gold medallist double-trap shooter Ronjan Sodhi is the mentor for shooting sport in the university.

"It is a specialised role curated by ISSF. This is a good move by the international federation (ISSF) to collaborate and connect with universities," said Bhalla.

"University sports has to be structured, it has to grow and this is the first step. Now we are the host university for World University Shooting Championship in November. The event has been allotted to us by the Association of Indian Universities.

"The dream is to get the World University Games in India," he added.