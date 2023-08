ISSF World Championships: India clinch top spot in Women''s 50M Pistol; finish with six gold medals

Baku (Azerbaijan), Aug 25 (PTI) Tiyana, Sakshi Suryavanshi and Kirandeep Kaur combined to clinch gold in the Women's 50M Pistol here on Friday as India finished the 2023 ISSF World Championships with six gold and eight bronze medals in total.

Hence, India finished the event with 14 medals, second behind China. India also ensured four Paris Olympic quotas from the tournament.

In the team event, the Indian trio grossed 1,573 points to secure gold while China finished second with 1,567, and Mongolia was third with 1,566 Later, Tiyana also won a bronze in the individual Women’s 50M Pistol event.

Tiyana shot 533 during the individual competition. Sakshi shot 531 for the fifth place and Kirandeep finished 11th while shooting 509.

India also got hold of a couple of bronze medals in the Men’s 50M Pistol.

Ravinder Singh came up with a shot of 556 in the individual event, taking the third spot before partnering with Kamaljeet and Vikram Shinde to bag the team bronze with a total of 1,646.

In the final Olympic event of the tournament, the Indian duo of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Manisha Keer produced a shot of 133 and finished 22nd.

On the other hand, Kynan Chenai and Preeti Rajak also came up with the same score but were placed 24th in the final calculations. PTI AYG UNG