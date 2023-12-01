Issy Wong fires England Women's A to four-wicket series-levelling win against India in 2nd T20

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Issy Wong's late flourish helped England Women's A level their three-match T20 series against India with a four-wicket win here in the second game on Friday.

Chasing 150 to win, England stumbled towards the end with India making regular breakthroughs but Wong, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, produced a match-winning innings as she hit a 15-ball 35 (5x4s, 1x6s).

The contest appeared to be heading towards another close finish like the first game with England losing wickets in heap but Wong went ballistic on a turning track here at the Wankhede Stadium, scoring the last 23 of her runs off only seven balls.

With 17 needed off 12, Wong hit two fours and a six off Kashvee Gautam (1/34) to take England over the line who finished at 151/6 in 18.5 overs.

The series-decider will be played here on December 3.

Before Wong's heroics, Grace Scrivens top-scored with 39 and added 38 runs for the first wicket with Maia Bouchier to provide a strong start.

Bouchier took early charge and hit three fours and a six to make 27 but she was removed by India skipper Minnu Mani (2/29).

But it was Shreyanka Patil (1/2) who produced the delivery of the game when she had one spinning sharply into the in-form Hollie Armitage (13), whose defence was beaten and the ball hit the top of the leg-stump.

India did not have to wait for their third wicket when Mani had Scrivens caught behind for 39 (34 balls, 5 fours).

After a sharp catch by G Divya ended Mady Villiers' (4) innings off Gautam, a superb direct hit from Jintimani Kalita got rid of the dangerous-looking Freya Kemp (17) which piled further pressure on the visitors.

Wong hit a couple of fours to keep England's hopes alive but a superb throw from the deep by Patil caught Charlie Dean (10) short of her crease in the 18th over.

Earlier, a change in India's intent with the bat was evident with the team making 54/2 in the powerplay.

Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry provided early impetus with a brisk start, hitting a 14-ball 26 with three fours and a six.

But her charge was halted by Wong (1/35), after Mahika Gaur had the first wicket of the game sending Vrinda Dinesh (4) back early.

Mani struck three fours but could not go beyond a 13-ball 14, but it was the young Punjab batter Kanika Ahuja who played the most impressive knock.

Ahuja cracked five fours to make 27 (14) displaying impressive footwork and precision in picking gaps.

But India were also guilty of losing the platform following a strong start. Disha Kasat faced 25 balls for her 20 whereas G Divya (7) and Shreyanka Patil (0) failed to contribute.

A flurry of wickets forced Arushi Goel (26 not out, 26 balls, 3x4s) to hold one end as her innings was instrumental in pushing the total to 149/9. PTI DDV AH AH