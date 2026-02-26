It doesn't feel easy: Markram wary despite Proteas' dominant run against top sides

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) "It doesn't feel easy," South Africa captain Aiden Markram insisted on Thursday, even as his team brushed aside another heavyweight opponent in West Indies for a sixth consecutive win in the T20 World Cup and put one foot in the semifinals.

The Proteas' latest triumph -- a clinical nine-wicket win while chasing 177 against the West Indies -- followed comprehensive victories over New Zealand (by seven wickets) and hosts India (by 76 runs), underlining their status as one of the most complete sides in the competition.

Reflecting on the commanding margins against top-tier opposition, Markram said the external perception of comfort was far removed from the internal grind.

"They're quality teams (New Zealand, India and West Indies) and to put in strong performances against sides like that definitely gives you confidence," he said at the post-match press conference.

"But it honestly doesn't feel easy. Every game drains you. The intensity is seriously high and you know things can change very quickly in T20 cricket. You wake up the next morning and it can all be over in a couple of days." Markram emphasised that the squad's focus and preparation had been key to sustaining the run.

"The scorelines might look convincing, but we know how much planning and execution goes into beating teams of that calibre. The boys have been fully locked in, every meeting, every training session. There's a lot of pride in this group and a real hunger to achieve something special." Against the West Indies, South Africa first assessed a surface that offered early grip and bounce before easing out later in the evening.

"Up front it was tacky and there was a bit of extra bounce from a hard length. We tried to use that with the ball. As it got better, we had to adjust our plans and the guys did that really well," Markram explained.

Chasing 177, the Proteas batters shifted gears seamlessly once the conditions improved, overhauling the target with nearly four overs to spare.

"With the way the wicket was getting better, we felt 180 was still manageable if we batted properly. The intent was there but it was controlled. The guys trusted their skills and backed the plans," he said.

Markram also highlighted the collective nature of the campaign.

Markram also highlighted the collective nature of the campaign.

"In T20s you can't rely on just one or two players. If someone has a tough day, someone else has to step up. We've been fortunate that different guys have put their hands up at different times."