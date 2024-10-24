It feels like bit of a panic decision: Gavaskar on India's three changes for second Test

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) Legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckons India may have panicked by including Washington Sundar in the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

Hosts India made three changes to their playing eleven for the second Test. They replaced Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul with Akash Deep and Shubhman Gill respectively while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav made way for Washington.

"It feels like a bit of a panic decision taken by Team India. You do not make 3 changes to the squad often," Gavaskar said on broadcast after the toss on Thursday.

India trail the three-match series 0-1 after losing the first Test by eight wickets last week. Rohit Sharma and Co. had been bowled out for 46 in the first essay of the Bengaluru Test.

"I don't see a lot of teams making three changes unless there are injury concerns. Including Washington Sundar tells you they are worried about their batting. More than his bowling, they need his batting down the order as the cushion," Gavaskar said.

"Yes, there is a lot of talk about the left-handers in the New Zealand batting unit, but I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav, who can also turn it away from a left-hander," Gavaskar added.

Washington had been added to the squad after India's eight-wicket loss on Sunday.

However, former India batter Sanjay Manjerakar lauded captain Rohit Sharma for his decision to bring in the inform Akash Deep and Washington.

"Common sense selection. In-form seamer in. When pitch is offering a lot, you don’t need an artist like Kuldeep, a tall, quick, finger spinner will do," Manjerakar tweeted.

Siraj has been struggling with form at home for a while. The 30-year-old Hyderabadi has picked up 12 wickets in the last seven home Tests.

He has so far taken 80 wickets in 30 Test matches but 61 of those scalps have come in 17 away Test matches in three of the SENA countries (South Africa, England, Australia).

Only 19 wickets after bowling 192.2 overs in 13 home Tests are figures that imply that Siraj has struggled in sub-continental conditions unlike Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have had the ability to throw pitch and conditions out of equation.

In contrast, Akash Deep has been in good form, impressing in the Test series against England and Bangladesh. PTI APA BS BS