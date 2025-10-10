It is an opportunity for new bowlers to learn about operating for long periods: Reifer

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer admitted that it was a tough day for West Indies bowling attack against India on Day One of second Test, but on the positive side also an opportunity about how to bowl for long periods in testing sub-continental conditions.

Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 173 and Sai Sudharsan's 87, India ended the first day's play on 318 for 2.

"Yeah, indeed, difficult day. Obviously, you come to India and good batting wickets. Today was a tough day at the office for everyone. I thought that Jaiswal, he batted well." Reifer, a former West Indies Test skipper, also felt that considering young Jayden Seales is leader of the bowling unit, they did exceptionally well through the 90 overs on a good wicket.

"It's an opportunity for all bowlers to really learn how to bowl for long periods of time. I thought the guys hung in there pretty well today in terms of the lengths and lengths that they bowled.

"So it's another opportunity for them to come back tomorrow again and try to bat better." While KL Rahul was out to a delivery that spun way more than usual, Reifer said that little turn on day one is on expected lines.

"One or two balls spun today. Actually, day one on the pitch, he did not expect a lot of spin today. Probably, on day three or so, the pitch will probably turn a bit more. But yes, we need to produce a bit more wicket-taking deliveries." He was all praise for Seales, whom he felt bowled well and could have done more had Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph wouldn't have been injured.

"This is Jayden's first trip of India and obviously he will learn a lot bowling against good batters."