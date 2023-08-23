It makes my job easier when youngsters tell me what to do: Bumrah

Dublin, Aug 23 (PTI) India captain Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday lauded the supremely confident youngsters who contributed to the team's T20 series win in Ireland.

India won the series 2-0 after the third T20 was abandoned due to rain.

The series also marked a much-awaited comeback of Bumrah from a back surgery.

"Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you're waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, weather was fine in the morning. An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that.

"As a cricketer, you always want responsibility. All good, no complaints (on fitness front). It is makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do," said Bumrah at the post-match presentation.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling added: "Just periods of good cricket from us in patches. Lot of positives, but it's about finishing those games off. Hopefully we'll take these learnings.

"Brilliant to have India over and play in front of good crowds here. We would have been happier if we could have got some fresh faces out there tonight. It's a buildup now for the next sort of 10 months," he said. PTI BS AH AH