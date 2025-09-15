It was a team call, we came here to play and give them a reply: Surya

Dubai, Sep 14 (PTI) What happens when one of the world's most politically charged and intense sporting contests is played under the cloud of lingering hostility? Sunday's India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match provided the answers.

A seven-wicket win for India ended on a hard-edged note as their players refused the customary handshake with their counterparts from Pakistan after a collective decision endorsed by an important member of the support staff and okayed by the BCCI.

The refusal was not a spur-of-the-moment call.

The match was played despite calls for a boycott amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terrorist bases across the border in May.

As many as 26 Indian tourists lost their lives in the dastardly terrorist attack in the picturesque valley, and under the circumstances, engaging in handshakes with players from Pakistan was deemed a step too far by the Indian camp.

Once skipper Suryakumar Yadav sealed the contest with a six, he turned towards the dugout and started walking without even glancing at the opposition players.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha queued up with his teammates for the customary handshake and even walked halfway towards the Indian dugout, but no players from the opposite side responded.

"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," said Suryakumar, when PTI enquired whether it was a collective call.

The move had its echo on the other side too, for Pakistan skipper Salman boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony with their coach Mike Hesson admitting that the bitterness had spilled over.

"We wanted to shake hands but disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands," Hesson said.

"Salman not coming for the post-match presentation was cause and effect after what happened," he added.

Earlier in the evening, Suryakumar and Salman did not engage in the customary handshake during the toss for their Group A contest and also refused to make any eye contact, drawing the attention of the cricket fraternity.

Both the captains submitted their respective team sheets to the match referee Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe, spoke with the TV commentator Ravi Shastri, who was conducting the toss, and headed back in their respective directions.

It is understood that the Indian team's call about the pre and post-match formalities were discussed much before the ball started rolling.

The decision was taken by an important member of the support staff, who is very categorical about his stance on all matters relating to Pakistan, and the move to not shake hands was certainly endorsed by the BCCI.

"We are aligned with our government and the BCCI," skipper Surya didn't forget to mention what has already been said by assistant coaches (fielding) Ryan Ten Doeschate and (batting) Sitanshu Kotak during earlier media interactions.

India and Pakistan are all set to meet again at the same venue next Sunday and one can guarantee that there will be a spillover of this tension and controversy going forward.