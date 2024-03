It was inevitable, had to happen: Ashwin on Dhoni relinquishing CSK captaincy

Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin says Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been rushed into leadership role in the IPL because the way Mahendra Singh Dhoni is, the legendary player must have spoken to the opener for the CSK captaincy long back.

Advertisment

A day before the start 2024 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that Dhoni has handed over the reins of the team to Gaikwad.

CSK had attempted the leadership transition even in the 2022 edition, but it did not work out, with Ravindra Jadeja handing back the captaincy duties to Dhoni after eight games.

Ashwin said the decision was not surprising.

Advertisment

"This decision was inevitable and it was coming at some stage. I have known MS Dhoni, and he keeps the team at the forefront and keeps thinking about the team's well-being," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Because of that, two years ago, he had given the captain's armband to Jadeja. He has handed it to Ruturaj now. The decision had to happen, while who and how was the question." Ashwin reckoned that the decision couldn't have been a last-moment one.

"Ruturaj wouldn't have thought that he would be playing only as a batter until yesterday. I believe Dhoni must have told Ruturaj last year - 'Brother, you are going to take charge. You can do it. I will be there, so you don't need to worry'," said Ashwin.

Advertisment

As far as Gaikwad as a leader is concerned, Ashwin backed him to succeed, drawing his character parallel to Dhoni's and rating both as calm and composed personalities.

"I have known Ruturaj, an extremely cool and calm, and a very good human being. Extremely elated for him," added Ashwin.

Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy last year: Gaikwad ********************************************** Following his official announcement as CSK's skipper, Gaikwad admitted that Dhoni had given him a subtle hint about a change in the team's leadership last season.

"Last year itself, Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy at some point in time. He just hinted that 'be ready, it shouldn't be a surprise to you'. When we came into the camp, he involved me in some of the match simulations," he told IPLT20.com. PTI AYG AT AT