It will ignite belief, inspire generations: Indian cricket fraternity celebrates J&K's Ranji triumph

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) ICC Chairman Jay Shah joined the Indian cricketing fraternity in lauding Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title victory, describing it as a key moment that will "ignite belief" in the current generation from the region and drive the next one to take up the sport.

Shah's sentiment was echoed by Indian cricket legends like off-spin greats Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin among others.

"Congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team in India for scripting a remarkable story of grit and perseverance," Shah, the former BCCI Secretary, wrote on 'X'.

"While the players are fully deserving of the adulation they receive, one must also remember the contribution of the coaching staff, management and administrators from J&K who have toiled behind the scenes to fashion this landmark achievement.

"I am sure that this win will ignite belief in the hearts of the current generation from the region and drive the next one to pick up a bat or ball. Our sport is rich with such stories of inspiration from around the world and I hope this one also receives its fair share of admiration," he added.

Ashwin saw their victory as a testament to the fact that Ranji Trophy teams have come better-prepared with every new season.

Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday crowned as the Ranji Trophy champions for the first time ever after they got the better of eight-time winners Karnataka in a one-sided final in Hubballi.

J&K took a massive lead of 291 runs in the first innings which gave them the bragging rights in the contest and the result, for which they had worked over last few seasons.

In 2024-25, J&K beat Mumbai which had several India Test players including Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal and even Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube.

Ashwin wrote on X, "Saurashtra, Vidharba, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and now J & k have won the Ranji Trophy over the last decade." "These teams have found a way to prepare well with a unified goal in mind as a team. It has paved way for cricketers like Jaydev, Harsh Dubey( India A), Rajat Patidar, Karun Nair, Axar Patel to play for India in whites. In time J&k would also be seeing representations from this championship winning side.

"This serves as a reminder once again for cricketers from the rest of the country, that if they stand together and play united with a Ranji trophy title as a goal, they or at least their team mates can go on to play for the country. Well done to J & K , it's a massive achievement," Ashwin added.

Another spin great Harbhajan Singh said clinching the Ranji Trophy isn't easy and J&K showed the will to win.

"...that's what matter. What a day for Jammu & Kashmir...They have played terrific cricket throughout the season and played like a unit. Many congratulation and many more trophies to come. great to see Cricket growing in Jammu Kashmir region." Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said he had no doubts J&K would win the Ranji Trophy.

"Many congratulations to J&k cricket to create a history by winning the first ever Ranji Trophy. I never had even shadow of a doubt that you guys will achieve this and many more trophies," he wrote.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said J&K's win is a sign of cricket flourishing across the country.

"...it is a classic instance of how well the game of cricket is spread across India despite challenging conditions," he posted on 'X'.

"Relentless efforts of BCCI & its former Secretary & present ICC Chair Mr @JayShah's vision laid the roadmap, through a 3-members Sub-Committee in place since June,'21 till date to manage cricket activities, has made the glorious success possible... Indian Cricket continues to flourish!."