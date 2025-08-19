Asia Cup squad: What BCCI said on Bumrah's workload, exclusion of Iyer and Jaiswal

Mumbai: Despite criticism surrounding the workload management plan of Jasprit Bumrah, chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Tuesday asserted that the way the pace talisman is handled will not be changed as they want him "available for all the big games."

Bumrah has been included in India's 15-member T20 squad for the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE.

There have been some sharp talks after Bumrah played only three out of the five matches at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, citing workload management.

“I don't think there is any written plan at the moment. Obviously, there has been a nice break after the England series. The team management or the physios or people concerned are always in touch. It's not just now, and even before his injury, we tried to look after him because we know how valuable he is,” said Agakar during the press meet to announce India’s squad for the continental showpiece.

Agarkar was categorical in the expression of this thought that Bumrah needed to be preserved for important games in future.

"Clearly, we want him available for all the big games. I know in international cricket, every game is a big game. But there are World Cups, there is Champion Trophy or big series like England or Australia. We want him available all the time.

"Most fast bowlers are monitored and yes, because he has picked up an injury over the last 2-3 years. It's extra attention on how unique and how special he is and it won't change. It won't change whether it's this series or in the next six months," Agarkar added.

There were some doubts on Bumrah's availability for the upcoming continental tournament largely due to the proximity to the home Test series against the West Indies in October.

But the selectors opted to pick him and this will be Bumrah's first T20 tournament since last year's World Cup.

Agarkar said Bumrah's selection for future events will depend on his body condition at that time, and it will be discussed with everyone concerned.

"As we go along, how he is feeling, when we require him as a team, which is probably the most important thing and along with the physios and the trainers, those things are monitored. We hope that he is available more often than not," he added.

Shreyas Iyer has last played a T20I in December 2023, when he scored a fine half-century in a win over Australia but he could not a find a place in the shortest format thereafter and a stellar run in the early part of this year, including the IPL 2025, did not change the status quo.

Asked about Iyer's omission, Agarkar said, "With regards to Shreyas, I mean, you need to tell him who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that we have to pick 15 at the moment, he'll have to wait for his chance." Test skipper Shubman Gill was appointed as the vice-captain for the tournament in which Suryakumar will lead the team.

Gill's last T20 match was against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2024 and he has now replaced Axar Patel as the deputy of Suryakumar.

"Gill's form in England was something we expected but he exceeded it all. There are more options (for top order) now and Shubman has been in a great form anyway. When they get to Dubai, they can decide on the playing XI according to the opposition and the conditions," Agarkar said.

"Like I said, he (Gill) was (the) vice-captain the last time he played T20 cricket. That was after the last World Cup so even at that point, clearly we were thinking along those lines.

"Now that he's available, at least he (Suryakumar) has two options. It's their headache to pick the batting lineup (now); ours was to pick the 15 and so. But we've got some real depth as far as T20 cricket is concerned and we are very active with it," he noted.

Speaking about Yashaswi Jaiswal's failure to make the cut, Agarkar termed it unfortunate.

"It's unfortunate, with regards to Jaiswal, with Abhishek Sharma in the mix and he can bowl a little bit as well. It's unfortunate Jaiswal has had to miss out," he added.