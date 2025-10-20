It would be a miracle if we can make it to the semis: Chamari

Navi Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu said it would be a "miracle" if her team is able to seal a semifinal berth in the Women's World Cup despite notching a thrilling seven-run victory against Bangladesh, here on Monday.

Sri Lanka might have earned two crucial points to take their tally to four -- the same as India and New Zealand -- but their extremely dismal net run rate (NRR) puts them in a disadvantage as they compete with the other two teams to secure a last-four berth.

Australia, England and South Africa have already made it to the knockouts.

"One more game left, we'll try our best to win and (it) will be a miracle if we can make the semis," said Athapaththu, who produced a dream last over in which she took three wickets and also effected a run out to turn the tables on Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka were able to defend 202, something which looked difficult when Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64 retired hurt) were at the crease.

Athapaththu said it came down to handling pressure and her players lived up to expectations.

"We handled the pressure till the last over. Knew we had to keep fighting till the end. Did many mistakes as a batting unit, not our best game but we were lucky enough to win.

"We played four games in Sri Lanka but unfortunately two games (were) washed out. Too hard to predict the weather. As a professional team, we can't blame those things.

"Hasini (Perera, 85 runs) and myself (46 runs) had a good partnership, and then I got out. Have to learn from the Bangladesh team how they batted in the middle overs. We made so many mistakes as a batting unit." Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was left heartbroken following the loss, saying the team will have to really work hard on handling pressure on the big stage.

"From the beginning I think it was our game. Me and Sharmin (Akter, 64 not out) were batting well. Momentum shifted when she went off (the ground) with cramp.

" We kept losing wickets at crucial moments. We've been playing three games like this. Heartbreaking definitely. We kept losing wickets and couldn't hold our nerves. We can't take this pressure and we need to think about it," the skipper added.

"We actually have a very good fielding side but somehow we dropped catches in crucial moments. It's a mental thing. Need to work on that. Have one more game and need to rectify those mistakes to finish on a good note," said Sultana. PTI AM AM ATK