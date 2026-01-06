It would be silly to underestimate Kohli and Rohit: New Zealand ODI captain Bracewell

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell on Tuesday said it would be "silly to underestimate" Indian batting superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and backed the stalwarts to play next year's ODI World Cup.

Kohli and Rohit, now only single-format players for India, will be back in action in the three-match ODI series starting Sunday in Vadodara. The second and third ODIs will be played on January 14 and 18 at Rajkot and Indore respectively.

With some key names such as Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra missing from the touring party, Bracewell will lead New Zealand in the ODIs.

"I'd like to see them (Rohit and Virat) play in the World Cup. They're obviously still playing very good cricket so there's no reason to stop," Bracewell told the media on the sidelines of the New Zealand Cricket Golf Day, organised by NZC in partnership with TCM Sports here at the Willingdon Sports Club.

"They're both playing beautifully, so why not? Their records speak for themselves, both individually and as a team. They've been involved in some great Indian sides and led that side with the bat. You'd be silly to underestimate them, that's for sure," he added.

Bracewell said it would be tricky to replace players like Santner but others will be required to play a similar role.

"It's a tricky one. Whenever you're missing players of say, Mitch Santner's calibre, you're always going to be struggling to replace them. So, you're asking guys to come in and do their role as best as they can," he said.

"You're never going to be able to replace a guy like that. But if everyone mucks in and does their bit, then hopefully we can all work together and achieve great things on this tour," Bracewell added.

With the T20 World Cup just over a month away, Bracewell said there's still no lack of context to the ODI series.

"You have to be where your feet are and and take care of what's in front of you. We've obviously got an important one-day series coming up against India," he said.

"One-day cricket has a lot of different skill-sets involved in it. You have to be able to bat for long periods of time and then apply pressure. We're gonna spend a little bit of time here leading into the World Cup so, that's very valuable for us as a team and individually to get used to the conditions," the 34-year-old added.

Lanky New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson underlined some of the new faces in the side.

"We have a couple of new quick bowlers, Michael Rae had a couple of Tests against the West Indies," he said.

"Kristian Clarke is young up-and-coming all-rounder, he's (captain) got some talent and we've got Jayden Lennox as well, (a) left-arm spinner. So he has a few sort of fresh faces... guys that have played only a handful of games as well." Jamieson said spending a month in India in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup will help New Zealand prepare better than others.

"For every team that lands in this country for the T20 World Cup, (they) want to win it and we're no different," he said.

"We've got a nice month here to try and prepare through the ODIs and the five-match T20I series and certainly we'll be trying to put our best foot forward to do as well as we can." "We'll be where our feet are and we'll worry about the first three ODIs and the T20s afterwards and then move on to the challenge of the World Cup," Jamieson added.

Meanwhile, talking about the association with New Zealand Cricket, TCM Sports MD Lokesh Sharma said, "The New Zealand Cricket Golf Day brought together the right mix of people, conversations, and values. We are pleased to collaborate with NZC on a format that reflects their culture while strengthening relationships in an important market like India.” PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM