Italy ask Nepal to bat in T20 World Cup

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Italy stand in skipper Harry Manenti won the toss and chose to field against Nepal in their Group C T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Italy are once again without skipper Wayne Madsen, who continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder.

Teams: Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan. PTI APA PM PM