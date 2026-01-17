Italy name 15-member squad for ICC men's T20 World Cup

Rome, Jan 17 (PTI) Italy on Saturday named a 15-member squad, to be captained by experienced batter Wayne Madsen, for their maiden ICC men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month.

The Azzurri will make their T20 World Cup debut against Bangladesh on February 9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with their next appearance slated to come against Nepal on February 12 in Mumbai.

The 42-year-old Madsen, who has played club cricket in England and South Africa, has featured in four T20Is for Italy in 2023. He has played 253 first-class matches and 117 List A games.

The big addition, however, was the 37-year-old all-rounder JJ Smuts, who has previously played for South Africa national team in 13 T20Is and six ODIs.

Emilio Gay missed the tournament through injury.

Italy made it to the showpiece on the back of a historic run in the ICC men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025, where they claimed the second position following wins against Scotland and Guernsey, and qualified alongside the Netherlands.

The tournament debutants have been clubbed alongside two-time winners England and West Indies as well as Bangladesh and Nepal in Group C.

Italy squad: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC