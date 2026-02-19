Italy opt to bowl against West Indies

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Italy skipper Harry Manenti won the toss and opted to bowl against the West Indies in their final Group C fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Italy made two changes to their playing XI from the last game but West Indies remained unchanged.

Teams: West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Harry Manenti (capt), JJ Smuts, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan. PTI AH SSC SSC