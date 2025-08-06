ITBP hold Punjab FC to a goal-less draw

Kokrajhar, Aug 6 (PTI) ITBP held Punjab FC to a goalless draw in a Group D match of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the SAI Stadium here on Wednesday.

Punjab FC were wasteful in front of goal, failing to convert their chances as ITBP showcased resilient defending to secure a hard earned point. Both teams have four points from two matches and will now face Bodoland FC in their remaining group stage matches.

Panagiotis Dilmperis made three changes to the Punjab starting line up, bringing in Ricky Shabong, Leon Augustine and new signing Bijoy Varghese in place of Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vinit Rai and Pramveer Singh while ITBP head coach Surojit Kumar Prodhani maintained the same starting eleven from the first match.

Punjab FC created two chances in the opening exchanges of the match with Ricky Shabong's effort from outside the box being blocked by the defence.

Moments later, Vishal Yadav failed to divert a low cross after Muhammed Suhail found the young striker at the end of a mazy run. Vishal and Suhail were energetic throughout the first half, troubling the defence with their speed and dribbling.

Both youngsters swapped positions mid half with Vishal playing from the left wing. The 17 year old came close twice with his left-footed efforts from outside the box, but failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

Leon Augustine found himself free inside the box at the end of a looping cross but his header did not have the power to trouble Ugesh Lama in goal.

The Shers were playing free flowing football but the decision making in the final third lacked precision with most of their efforts coming through long range shots as both teams went into the break with the scores level.

Dilmperis introduced Princeton Rebello and Konsam Sanathoi Singh at half time to inject some energy into the game and the former went into the thick of action from the right wing, delivering dangerous crosses.

The substitute failed to put the finishing touches to Manglenthang Kipgen pass after he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper at the far post. ITBP were also resilient in their own box, defending in numbers along with goalkeeper Ugesh Lama who was solid under the post.

Punjab dodged a bullet midway through the second half when goalkeeper Ravi Kumar was closed down by Seiminthang Haokip, but luckily the ball deflected for a corner.

Pradipta Biswas could not then keep his header down from the resultant corner, which the defender repeated again minutes later from another corner kick.

The Shers pushed hard to score but a combination of poor decision making and some resilient defending along with commanding goalkeeping denied them the decisive goal.

Punjab kept on pushing hard for the goal in injury time but ITBP defended in numbers to deny the ISL side. PTI AH PDS PDS