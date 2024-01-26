ITF Futures International Championship: Mukund to clash vs Sels in semis; Tomic takes on Vanshelboim

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Unseeded Indian Mukund Sasikumar was on a roll defeating Russia's Alexey Zakharov in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to enter the semi-final of the USD 25,000 ITF Futures here on Friday.

Mukund, ranked 554th, served with pinpoint accuracy as he finished points with powerful forehands throughout the encounter, unsettling the rhythm of the higher-ranked Russian.

Mukund will be meeting Dutchman Jelle Sels, who outperformed Frenchman Arther Weber in three sets, 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (1-7), 6-3.

Meanwhile, Bernard Tomic of Australia was given a scare when Austria's Sandro Kopp before winning a hard-fought three-setter 5-7, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (8-6).

The final set turned out to be tense for both, who held their serves for another 6-6, while Kopp was up 6-5 during the tie-break and held a match point.

Tomic used his experience to play here, saving the match point and winning the subsequent two points to win the meet and reach the semi-final.

He will be taking on Ukraine's Eric Vanshelboim who produced a relaxing straight-set victory over Indonesia's Rifqi Fitriadi 6-4, 6-4. PTI AYG KHS KHS