ITF Kalaburagi Open: Sultanov defeats Javia, sets up final clash against Bobrov

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 23 (PTI) Seventh seeded Indian Dev Javia fought hard but could not prevent top seed Khumoyun Sultanov from entering the ITF Kalaburagi Open final with a straight set win here on Saturday.

The Uzbek, ranked over 450 places above the Indian, came good when it mattered to seal a hard-fought 7-6 (5), 6-2 win and set up a final showdown with Russia’s second seed Bogdan Bobrov.

Bobrov had an easier time in the other semifinal against an error-prone American Nick Chappell, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Agafonov-Bobrov bag doubles title ====================== Top-seeded Russians Egor Agafonov and Bobrov defeated the Indo-American combine of Nitin Kumar Sinha and Nick Chappell 7-5, 6-2 in the doubles title clash.

The Russians warded off a late fightback from the rivals in the first set and then sealed the second set comfortably.

This was Bobrov’s fourth doubles title of the season, his second in India. He and Agafonov had emerged triumphant in Bhubaneswar two weeks ago.

Results (Prefix denotes seeding; Indians unless specified): Singles (Semifinals): 1-Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) beat 7-Dev Javia 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; 2-Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat 6-Nick Chappell (USA) 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles (Final): 1-Egor Agafonov/ Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat Nick Chappell (USA)/ Nitin Kumar Sinha 7-5, 6-2. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 TAP