ITF PC Open 2023: Top seed Reddy sails into quarterfinals

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) To seed Vasudeva Reddy in the 45+ singles category sailed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing ITF Presidency Club Open Masters 100 tennis championship here on Tuesday.

Reddy thrashed his opponent Muthukumar Subramanian 6-1 6-0 to book a spot in the next round.

The event, which is being played across three age categories (above 35, 45 and 55) for both genders (male and female), has a total prize money of Rs 2.10 lakh, with the final set to be played on Saturday. PTI AYG AYG SSC SSC