ITF Women Open: Ankita exits singles but wins doubles crown with Zhibek

Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) Home favourite Ankita Raina copped a straight set semifinal defeat to unseeded Yeonwoo Ku in the singles event of the ITF Women's Open but grabbed the doubles title with Kazakh partner Zhibek Kulambayeva, here on Saturday.

Ankita, India's number one singles player, lost 6-7 (4) 3-6 to her Korean rival in the last-four stage match.

Also making the exit was top seed from Slovenia Dalila Jakupovic, who was undone by third seed Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania 4-6 2-6 7-6 (0).

Later, Ankita joined hands with Kulambayeva to brush aside the challenge of Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden and Justina Mikulskyte 6-4 6-2.

Results: Singles semifinals: Yeonwoo Ku (KOR) bt 2-Ankita Raina 7-6 (4), 6-3; 3-Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) bt 1-Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (0) Doubles Final 1-Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ)/Ankita Raina bt Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (SWE)/Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) 6-4, 6-2. PTI AT AT ATK ATK