ITF Women's: Giant-killer Zeel Desai among three Indians in semifinals

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Unseeded Indian Zeel Desai continued her fine run in the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, reaching the semifinals with a hard-fought win over Germany’s Antonia Schmidt here on Friday.

Desai, who had accounted for top-seed Uzbek Nigina Abduraimova in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday, battled past Schmidt 3-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4 in the round of eight.

Desai, however, will have a tough opponent in the last four stage, third seeded compatriot Rutuja Bhosale.

Bhosale, who was battling a fever, was stretched to three sets before she hurdled over Kazakhstan’s fifth seeded Zhibek Kulambayeva 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

The third Indian to reach the semifinals was Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, who breezed past compatriot Vaishnavi Adkar 6-1, 6-4.

Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand, seeded second here, secured her spot in the last four with a clinical 6-1, 6-2 win over seventh seed Diletta Cherubini of Italy. She will face Rashmikaa in the semis.

Results (All Indians unless mentioned) Women’s singles (Quarterfinals): Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty beat Vaishnavi Adkar 6-1, 6-4; Zeel Desai beat Antonia Schmidt (GER) 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4; 2-Lanlana Tararudee (THA) beat 7-Diletta Cherubini (ITA) 6-1, 6-2; 3-Rutuja Bhosale beat 5-Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ) 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-1.

Doubles (Semifinals): Diletta Cherubini (ITA)/Antonia Schmidt (GER) beat 3-Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehi Chaudhari 0-6, 6-0, 10-3; 1-Rutuja Bhosale/Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ) vs 4-Punnin Kovapitukted (THA)/Anna Ureke 2-6, 0-0 (interrupted by rain). PTI UNG ATK ATK