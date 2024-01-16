ITF Women’s Open: Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair enters doubles quarterfinals

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty along with Vaidehi Chaudhari entered the women’s doubles quarterfinals of the ITF Women’s Open here on Tuesday.

During their pre-quarterfinal encounter, the Indian pair beat the Indo-Taipei duo of Rutuja Bhosale and En Shuo Liang 7-5, 6-0.

As for the other pre-quarterfinal meets, the Sharmada Balu and Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi pair defeated Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Soha Sadiq duo 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Among another Indian to advance to the quarterfinals was Prarthana G Thombare, along with Anastasia Tikhonova, who beat the wild card entrant pair of Humera Baharmus and Saumya Vig 6-4, 6-3.

The only two singles matches for the day involved Japan's Sakura Hosogi, who fought off Italy's Camilla Rosatello 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, whereas Slovakia's Dalila Jakupovic sailed past Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 6-3.

Indian results (pre-quarterfinals): Prarthana G Thombare /Anastasia Tikhonova defeated WC-Humera Baharmus/Saumya Vig 6-4, 6-3; Saki Imamura/Naho Sato defeated 3-Sofya Lansere/Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-1; Sharmada Balu/Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi defeated Sai Samhitha Chamarthi/Soha Sadiq 7-6 (4), 6-4; Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehi Chaudhari defeated Rutuja Bhosale/En Shuo Liang 7-5, 6-0. PTI AYG BS BS