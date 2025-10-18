It’ll be a great experience for our group in packed out stadiums against India: Mitchell Marsh

Perth, Oct 18 (PTI) Australia captain Mitchell Marsh on Saturday said playing in “packed out stadiums” against India who will have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the ranks will be a “great experience” for his group.

With Australia’s focus fixated firmly on the Ashes starting next month, they will take on India across three ODIs and five T20Is starting with the 50-overs game here on Sunday.

"Had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot over the journey," Marsh told the media talking about playing against Rohit and Kohli.

"They're obviously legends of the game, Virat is the greatest chaser ever in this format. I think you can see by the ticket sales that a lot of people want to come and watch them." "To see the stadium packed out against India, it's going to be a great experience for our group," he added.

Marsh said the series will be a high-scoring one against India.

“I believe it's going to be a high scoring affair, but getting through the first 10 overs for both teams will be a challenge and maybe where the game's won and lost,” he said.

Marsh said Matthew Short is set to bat at No 3 for Australia in the opening fixture.

"We know he opens for Victoria and Strikers and in T20 cricket around the world. But we see no difference opening the batting and No 3. We're comfortable with him batting there,” he said.

Australia will be depleted for the opening game of the three-match ODI as the likes of Josh Inglis, Alex Carey and Cameron Green not available. Marsh said Green’s injury is “very minor” and his side is being cautious with it.

"He's okay, it's on the very, very minor end. It's a cautious take on it but he's all good," Marsh said.

Australia are likely to hand debut to Mitchell Owen while Matt Renshaw is also set for a debut in the ODI format.

"Across the board in our white-ball teams over the last 12 month, we've seen a lot of guys get opportunities, so it always brings excitement to those guys. We just have to be really clear on their role and they will enjoy playing cricket for Australia,” he said.

The 33-year-old Marsh, however, downplayed his chances for selection in Australia’s squad for the Ashes.

"I've got tickets to day one and two. Haven't asked the wife yet, so that's about as much thought as I've given it,” he quipped. PTI DDV TAP