It's a beautiful space up the order to bat with Davey: Head on his stand with Warner

Dharamsala, Oct 28 (PTI) Australian opener Travis Head, who made a rollicking hundred against New Zealand in a World Cup match, on Saturday said aggression was the key element in his opening stand with David Warner and hoped their association would keep flourishing.

Head made 109 off 67 balls and Warner struck a 65-ball 81 as the Aussies opening pair amassed 175 runs in just 19.1 overs, eventually helping their side to a five-run win.

"It's a beautiful place to bat at the top of the order, two blokes out. I think we sum it up really well. There's times where we can't go as aggressive, there's obviously been periods that we have," said Head during the post-match press conference.

"We've been pretty aggressive – I think in the partnership with David and I. I've said it for a few months and I think Davey's the same. If the runs are going to be presented, we're going to try and take them.

"It was nice to set a platform and get 390. I think we take that every day. So, yeah, awesome start," he added.

However, Head did not deny that fact that their approached will be dictated by the conditions and pitch.

"We understand that there's different times and different tempos you need to. I think we did that still throughout the 20-odd overs that we batted together (today). So, yeah, hopefully it continues.

"We understand that it's not going to be like that every day, but if we can be as a positive as that I think it gets us both in better positions – Davey and myself," he said.

Head was slotted right back as opener upon his return from a hand injury, and the Australian made the occasion memorable with an excellent innings.

Head had broken his hand while trying to pull South African pacer Gerlad Coetzee during the bilateral ODIs ahead of the World Cup.

The South Australian was happy to reclaim his spot at the top.

"I think that's been a spot that I guess waited for, obviously, with (Aaron) Finch playing for such a long period and the partnership (with Warner) being so good, I had to wait a couple of years for that spot to open up.

"So, that's never guaranteed and I've got to perform and I'm lucky enough to be able to put a string of performances. Hopefully Dave and I have got a great partnership,” added Head.

The left-handed batter admitted that he was a bit nervous while making the comeback but he said once the match progressed, he felt settled.

"There was obviously that part of the mindset. I guess leading into the game on there's been little aches and pains and once we were batting the adrenaline pumped up and it felt pretty good.

"Like I said batting hasn't been an issue for the last couple of weeks. It's about how I move in the field and how it (his body) reacts and now how it (partnership with Warner) pulls up. So, we're in a good space,” said Head.

The opener was delighted to see his side winning a close and intense match.

"It is very important to get over the line. Yeah rather be on the winning side than on the losing side especially I guess with dropping a couple games at start we needed to sort of make sure every post is a winner.

"To get over in close ones is very, very important in this stage of tournament," he added. PTI UNG KHS KHS