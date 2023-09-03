It's a big opportunity for us to play against India: Rohit Paudel

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Sep 3 (PTI) Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said on Sunday that playing against accomplished teams like India will help them massively in their cricketing journey.

Nepal will face India in their final Asia Cup Group A match here on Monday.

They had lost their first match against Pakistan in Multan in the tournament opener.

"We all are very excited, especially playing against India. We didn't get such opportunities often. So, it's a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country on the biggest stage," said Paudel on eve of the match.

Paudel hoped that it would not rain on Monday. There is a prediction for 70 per cent rain in this city on the morrow.

"Weather is not in our control. But we are hoping that we get an opportunity to play against India to showcase our talent on a bigger stage. Otherwise, we get to play only smaller teams.

"We never imagined that we would get a chance to play two back-to-back matches against Pakistan and India. We want to make such opportunities count so that the cricketing world can take notice of us," said Paudel.

Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 on the back of them winning the ACC Premier Cup earlier this year.

Paudel said the entire team was proud of the journey so far.

"I think about our journey (as a team). I think all the players have been working really hard for the last two, three years. And because of that hard work I think we are here. I think we deserve to be here," he said. PTI UNG APA APA