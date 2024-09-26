It's about giving honest feedback to players: Markram looks to guide SA in transition phase

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (PTI) Saddled with the responsibility of taking South Africa into future, their T20I captain Aiden Markram on Thursday said he has prioritised moulding young players into long-term prospects for the country.

The 29-year-old was appointed the skipper ahead of the T20 World Cup, which ended in a title round defeat to India in June before losing to the West Indies in an three-match away series in August.

But the tough start has not deterred him, and he is excited about the new crop of South African cricketers.

"It's to really support them, help them at training, or wherever they feel they need help," Markram told select media persons in an interaction facilitated by FanCode, the official digital partner of the upcoming South Africa vs Ireland series.

"I've been fortunate enough to have played a few games and have a little bit more experience than some of the younger guys.

"So, it's about them asking some really good questions and me giving some honest feedback to them, maybe trying to assist them in what they can expect out there in the middle, the approach from different oppositions etc.

"So, it's all just to help them grow as players, whether you can make a 1 percent difference or a bigger difference. It all benefits the team at the end," he elaborated.

South Africa have different captains in white ball formats with Temba Bavuma leading the ODI side. But Markram doesn't see working with only the T20I group as a hindrance.

"Temba runs his ship there (ODIs) and he runs it well for us as a team. We've got (coach) Rob Walter, who's the consistent figure through both the formats, and we try to work as close as we can.

"We try messaging players consistent within the group between the three of us and ultimately just try to create a really nice environment where the guys enjoy being.

"So not too much of a challenge, to be honest. Temba and I have played cricket for many years together. We know how each other works and what can help each other," said Markram.

The 29-year-old said the white-ball series against Ireland, beginning in the UAE from Friday, will be tough, but viewed it as an opportunity to grow further as a team.

"I think we've all seen how good the Irish team has been over the last few years. I'm expecting another tough challenge in facing them and for the guys moving on to the ODI series as well.

"But this is treated as a big fixture and a really important fixture for us in the direction we're trying to move as a younger team. So, we'll be pushing for a positive result," he said.

South Africa are entering the series against Ireland on the backdrop of a 1-2 reversal against Afghanistan in the ODIs in the UAE. But Markram insisted that his side was not deflated by the defeat.

"They just made a semifinal at a World Cup. So, none of it by fluke. They're an incredibly good cricket team. And when you put them in their home conditions, they become even tougher.

"They played some proper cricket and we as a team have now been exposed to that and understand what's required to win games of cricket in that part of the world against an opposition like that." South Africa's surrender to India in the T20 World Cup final still rankles Markram, but he is still proud of their effort in the marquee event as a group.

"Look, that squad was a team that was together for many years, building towards that journey. That made it quite special that everyone was really invested in the goal of trying to win that World Cup. But unfortunately, it didn't work that way.

"But there's lots to be proud of from that World Cup. Lots to build on. So, we need to keep plugging away and see how far it can get us and, hopefully, it can get our hands on a trophy at some stage," he signed off. PTI UNG APA APA