It's going to be a tough game against Australia: Angad Bedi on World Cup final

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Actor Angad Bedi, son of legendary cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi, says he is optimistic that India will prevail in the 2023 World Cup final despite a tough opponent in Australia.

Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, has won ten straight games to get to their first World Cup final in twelve years. The final match will pit hosts India against five-time winners Australia on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

“It’s a very big moment. We have won all the games so far in this tournament and one is left against Australia. I have a very strong feeling that it's really going to be a good, tough game against the Aussies, but we will bring the cup home,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Angad, who lost his father Bishen Singh Bedi last month, stated that he will be watching the match along with his family at home.

"I’ve seen many matches in the stadium. In 2011, I went to Mohali for the semifinals, then for finals at Wankhede. This time, I'm going to watch it at home. Also, it will be my daughter's birthday, on the same day, so I want to sit with her, explain this game to her.

"I want my children to understand what this game means to us as Indians, like how we eat, breathe and sleep only cricket," the actor, who also shares a son with actor-wife Neha Dhupia, said.

Angad's father Bishen Singh Bedi, who was regarded to be the nation's best left-arm spinner, couldn't watch any of the matches of the ongoing World Cup due to his deteriorating health. He died on October 23 after prolonged illness.

"During this World Cup, he was not in the best of his health and unfortunately we couldn’t discuss much cricket. But I'm sure he is up there blessing the entire team. He would have loved that India brings home the cup with full glory. I’m sure he is looking from up there and smiling at Virat Kohli,” Angad said.

The actor cherished the time he spent watching cricket with his father, who he said was blunt about his views on cricketers.

“I’ve seen a lot of cricket matches with my father. He invested time and energy into the sport. He always called a spade a spade, he has always been that person. He would a lot of times know instinctively that the batsman or bowler was struggling. He just knew exactly what would be happening in the game because he could predict it,” Angad said.

“I just felt that there are so many things that former cricketers know already because they have played the game at such a high level for such a long time. It would be really nice to hear him, but at times he was very blunt,” the actor added. PTI KKP RB SHD SHD