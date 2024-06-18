It's great to go out knowing I'm not going to cop it anymore: Warner

North Sound (Antigua), Jun 18 (PTI) Australian Opener David Warner is relieved that he will be retiring after the T20 World Cup here and is hopeful that the "real cricket tragics" would see him as the one who tried to change the game with his aggressive batting while being the "only one" to have copped flak.

Warner, who retired from the Test and ODI format earlier this year, will walk into international sunset at the end of the ongoing showpiece in the USA and West Indies.

The 37-year-old Warner served a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the 2018 sandpaper gate scandal but enjoyed plenty of success since his return to the national side.

"Coming back since 2018 I've probably ... been the only one that's ever copped a lot of flak," Warner told News Corp.

"My back was always up against the wall when I came back, and I knew that. I copped my fair share over my career. I've probably been the only one that's ever copped a lot of flak, whether it's people who don't like the Australian cricket team or don't like me." Warner, who has 49 centuries across formats and close to 19000 runs in international cricket, was speaking ahead of Australia's Super 8 clash against Bangladesh here.

"I've always been that person who has copped it. I always feel like I've taken a lot of pressure off a lot of guys as well and I think understandably, I've been that person to be able to absorb that," the combative opener added, "But one can only absorb (so much). For me it's great to go out knowing I'm not going to cop it anymore." He acknowledged the fact that his name will forever be linked to the scandal that took place at Newlands, Cape Town during a Test match against South Africa.

At the same time, the batter is also hopeful that he will be remembered for the manner in which he played the game at the top of the order.

"I think it's going to be inevitable that when people talk about me in 20 or 30 years' time, there will always be that sandpaper scandal," he said.

"But for me, if they're real cricket tragics and they love cricket, (as well as) my closest supporters, they will always see me as that cricketer - someone who tried to change the game.

"Someone who tried to follow in the footsteps of the openers before me and try and score runs at a great tempo and change Test cricket in a way." Both Warner and then captain Steve Smith were suspended for one year with Cameron Bancroft getting a nine-month suspension.

Warner was also banned for life from taking any leadership role in the Australian cricket setup. PTI AH PM AH PM PM