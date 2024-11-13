It's Haryana vs UP and Manipur vs Odisha in men's Sr National semis

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Manipur, Haryana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh advanced into the semi-finals of the men's senior National hockey championship here on Wednesday.

Haryana will take on UP, while Manipur will clash against Odisha in the semifinals on Friday.

Manipur edged out Punjab 4-3 in the shootout after a 3-3 tie in the regulation time.

While Cyril Lagun (14’, 36’, 51’) netted a hat-trick for Manipur, Ravneet Singh (24’, 59’) and Maninder Singh (18’) found the back of the net for Punjab.

Goalkeeper Hemam Dhanaraj Singh pulled off two critical saves as Manipur edged out their rivals in the shootout.

Haryana came up with a 5-1 win over Maharashtra, thanks to a hat-trick from Rohit (53’, 59’, 60’), along with a goal each from Rajinder Singh (48’) and Pankaj (54’).

Uttar Pradesh defeated hosts Tamil Nadu 3-1, with Chandan Singh (3’), Rajkumar Pal (18’) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (34’) being the goal-scorers.

Odisha pipped Karnataka in the shootout after a 3-3 tie.

Pruthvi Raj GN (5’), Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (11’) and Vishwas G (26’) scored for Karnataka. Mangal Lohar (14’), Shilanand Lakra (20’) and Pratap Lakra (50’) netted for Odisha.

In the shootout, Odisha goalkeeper Sahil Kumar Nayak conceded only a goal while his teammates did a decent job to score, as they settled for a 3-1 win. PTI AYG TAP