It's just really devastating for the guys, says Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott termed the loss to South Africa as "devastating" for his side and believed the Proteas' fielding made the difference in their see-sawing T20 World Cup game here on Wednesday.

In one of the greatest games since the tournament's inception in 2007, South Africa pipped a plucky Afghanistan after two Super Overs, the result leaving the Proteas relieved and the Asian side distraught.

"Just shows what we have as a side. So we've got some amazing players and it's just really devastating for the guys after a tough loss a few days ago against New Zealand and now against South Africa in a tough group as well," Trott said at the post-match press conference.

Trott, the South African-born former England Test cricketer, said defeats such as this sting for a long time.

"These guys are never shy of rising up against the challenges that they face throughout their lives on and off the field.

"So today they should be very proud and obviously these types of losses sometimes they can hurt and sting for a while but I think it's important we look at those areas that we did really well in, but also areas that we could improve and things we could have done better.

"I think South Africa fielded pretty well actually as well. The run out, a few catches on the boundary, on the ring, those sorts of things. I think they fielded really well. Maybe that was the difference today a little bit," the Aghanistan head coach said.

Under Trott, Afghanistan have been performing exceeding well in recent years, reaching the semifinals in the last edition of the tournament and making the quarterfinals in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

He will leaving the job after this assignment but when asked about, he refused to reflect on his time with the side and instead wanted to stay focussed on the remaining games in the tournament.

"I think that was a great snapshot of it. No, I think I'd prefer to talk about it when it's done than talk about it now. We've still got two important games. I think respect the side, the job, but also the two games we've got coming up which are important as well.

"I don't think it's time to start talking about what, I'm still in the position, I'd like to make sure I get that right and that we get it right against the UAE in Delhi." Trott said he has nothing but only respect for South Africa, having learned the basics of the game in his country of birth.

"I was speaking to Shukri (Conrad), coached me at the academy in 2001. I've got nothing, obviously respect for the upbringing that I had as a child and the schooling and the education as a cricketer. I'll never forget that, but obviously whenever South Africa plays or I play against South Africa I want to win.

"But if South Africa is playing somebody else other than England or the team that I'm coaching like this - Yeah, I want them to do well. So yeah, I said to Shukri, I think I learned from that and they'll hopefully iron out the things that they want to get right." This is the second time that Afghanistan has faced two super overs and on both occasions, Trott was at the helm of affairs.

Are there any lessons to be drawn from such games? "I think as a coach you've got to be very clear on what you do. What happens is, certainly when the game ends, there's a lot of emotions like there was, and then there's a lot of information. You've got to be very clear, I think, and we were clear.

"And sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. And sometimes when you're on the losing side of it you think on what if - That's generally what happens.

"So if it would be another - it would be in the other way, South Africa would be asking themselves questions, but they get on a bus now, and they've got their full points from their two games. That's what happens in cricket.

"So it's important now as a coach we don't lose sight of what we've been able to do here. We've been able to gain respect around the cricketing world and community for the way that we play the game and the talent of players that we have. And I think that's a great thing," Trott said.

He was also full of praise for his young batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who blasted 84 off 42 balls after being set a target of 187 and then blazed away to 18 off 4 balls in the second super over.

"Those innings as we saw today, I think he should play more often if I'm honest, with the amount of talent that he has and the physique and the sporting ability and natural hand-eye coordination.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve and he's quite an animated character. I think the years that I've been with him now, I'm just trying to get him to be a little bit more consistent in everything that he does." PTI AH AH APA APA