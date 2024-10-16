It's like coming home, says India's ex-foreign pistol coach Gyorik

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) It was a sweet and emotional "homecoming" for Csaba Gyorik, the Hungarian who shaped the careers of the likes of 2012 London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar and 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games hero Samresh Jung.

"It's like coming home. It brings back memories of the time when I was coaching the Indian team at the Karni Singh Range that had the likes of (Olympic silver medallist) Vijay Kumar and (2006 Commonwealth Games hero) Samaresh Jung," said Gyorik in an interaction with PTI on the sidelines of the ISSF World Cup final here on Wednesday.

Gyorik served as the Indian pistol team's foreign coach for nearly four years, between 2004 and 2008, and during his stint, several pistol shooters won laurels for the country, with Samaresh bagging five gold medals at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games to earn the moniker 'Goldfinger'.

Gyorik is currently coaching Hungary's Veronika Major, who had beaten India's Manu Bhaker to the bronze medal in 25m sports pistol at the Paris Olympics.

The Hungarian says the enthusiasm of the Indian shooters has gone up many folds from the time he used to coach the team.

"When I reached India this time, I was surprised by the enthusiasm of the shooters, how much they want to look forward to (competing), how much they want to work hard, it felt very nice.

"I especially feel proud about Samaresh, who is today the national pistol coach, it is a very big achievement that he is following the steps (taught by me)." On India's pistol sensation Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze -- 10m air pistol and mixed team with Sarabjot Singh -- at the Paris Olympics, Gyorik said the shooter had been delivering results over the last few years and has a long way to go.

"I am not in the position to tell who and how she should prepare. I'm sure the people who are helping her know better than anyone else. The medals she won in Paris are proof that she is on the right track.

"In the last so many years, she has delivered the results... she is very young and has a long way to go," said Gyork.