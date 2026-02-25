It's not a six-hitting contest against South Africa: West Indies batting coach Reifer

Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (PTI) West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer on Wednesday brushed aside suggestions of a looming six-hitting shootout against South Africa, asserting that his side's focus remains on maximising scoring opportunities rather than merely clearing the ropes in their crucial T20 World Cup clash here.

With both unbeaten teams packed with some tremendous power-hitters, there is an expectation of a high-scoring contest but Reifer said the Caribbean side's approach goes beyond boundary-hitting.

"Both teams have the ability to hit sixes and once the wicket is good, you expect good batting performances from both sides. For us, it's about scoring off as many deliveries as possible. Yes, we hit sixes and fours, but the main thing is to score as many balls as possible," Reifer said during the pre-match press conference.

The former West Indies captain made it clear that his team does not feel the need to prove a point despite entering the tournament amid modest expectations.

"There's no point to prove for us. We came here with a positive mentality to win games. Every match we play, we plan to go in and win. That has been our mindset from the start," he said.

West Indies are on the cusp of a semifinal berth after a string of impressive performances, and Reifer credited the team’s collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

"When you look at our team, we have quality batters throughout. It's not about one or two players. In every game, different guys have stepped up and put in performances. That consistency is the sign of a good batting unit," he noted.

On whether tournament dynamics tend to bring the best out of the Caribbean side, Reifer said the world stage naturally inspires players.

"It's a World Cup. Everybody wants to perform on this stage where everyone is watching. Our energy is great, the guys are enjoying playing with each other and celebrating each other's success. That's very important in a team setup," he said.

South Africa, who have played most of their matches at this venue, may enjoy familiarity with conditions, but Reifer downplayed that aspect.

"They have the advantage of playing most of their games here, but for us it's about planning properly and executing our plans. We're not too worried about venues or who has played where. It's about understanding what needs to be done on the day and doing it," he added.

Several West Indies players have featured in franchise leagues such as SA20 and bilateral series in South Africa, giving them exposure to Proteas bowlers. However, Reifer insisted past encounters will count for little.

"In international cricket, teams know each other well. It’s about who plans better and executes better on the day," he said.

Asked if South Africa are the most balanced side in the competition and whether the contest could boil down to West Indies’ batting versus Proteas’ bowling, Reifer maintained that all teams in the tournament are evenly matched.

"They have a balanced team, we have a balanced team as well. All teams here have quality players. It comes down to which team executes better under pressure," he said.

On the evolving nature of T20 batting and the relevance of an anchor’s role, Reifer said clarity of roles across phases of the innings is more important than labels.

"The game has evolved. Teams are scoring 200 and 230-plus regularly. Each player has a role in different phases. It's about understanding and executing those roles. That's what we've been doing well so far," he said.