It's not always about tennis; trust is important in team atmosphere: Davis Cup coach Ashutosh

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) India's Davis Cup coach Ashutosh Singh is new to the job but not to the players in the national team.

When his name cropped up as a possible candidate for the post, which fell vacant following the sudden resignation of veteran Zeeshan Ali, it did not take much time for the top players to agree to Ashutosh's name.

Ashutosh has been interacting with the country's leading players for years, discussing their matches, giving his opinion and hearing them out patiently.

At 41, Ashutosh is perhaps the youngest to be appointed the Davis Cup coach. He might be new to the high-profile role but seems ready for a long haul.

In an interaction with PTI, Ashutosh shared his coaching philosophy, approach and style of functioning.

"Many a time, it's not even about tennis. It's not technical," Ashutosh said emphatically.

"Many a time, players are going through something in their personal life. Because the Tour is such a lonely place, they just need someone who can listen to them. Providing that kind of comfort." Ashutosh said man-management plays a big part in any team situation.

"The players are going to have people (in support staff) who are not part of your regular team. At least you can provide that kind of feeling of comfort to the players. That there is someone that I can really confide in." The expertise in the sport, the ability to prepare strategies and executing them are essential, without which you don't earn respect, and winning the trust of players is an important part of Ashutosh's working philosophy.

He was called to assist the Indian team to prepare for the tie against Pakistan in Islamabad. During the training camp in Delhi, the inputs he provided to the players was much appreciated and it would have played a part in players agreeing to his candidature.

"My past experience on grasscourts in fast conditions, that must have played on their minds before they approached me. Also, I have an individual rapport with almost all the players. I also have quite a bit of experience playing against Pakistan in Pakistan.

"It helped because I was able to connect with all the players, especially Bala (N Sriram Balaji) and Ram (Ramkumar Ramanathan) on their singles preparation. I had given my inputs regarding the court preparation during the camp.

"Most of them are my friends, so it was very cordial, very reassuring kind of situation. Players were heeding to whatever advice I was giving." Ashutosh had advised the players that Aqeel Khan, being a double-hander on his forehand, they needed to make a lot of body serves.

"Because, then, you take out his swing and he is just blocking against our players who are much faster, much younger. So, that brings in their speed and agility into play.

"Many times, he (Aqeel) goes for second-serve tee in ad court. Like when he is feeling the heat, like at 30-40. He likes to back himself. So, I just told them to be ready for that. So, probably that gave the players confidence," he said.

But what must have clinched the deal in Ashutosh's favour would be his interaction with the players throughout the year, which, he said, were out of "habit" and without any pre-determined purpose in mind.

"Interactions, especially when they (players) have tough phases and tough losses, are important because it is easier to be in touch when they are winning. Sometimes, as a former player, I think, you need the most support when you are not doing well.

"That is my personality. Being in touch. Once in a while, I talk to Manish Sureshkumar also because unless and until the player feels that you have a connect with them, they are not going to open up with you in team situations. Because in any team situation, you need a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere.

"Many times, I have felt that they have opened up to me. Those are private conversations, I can't reveal much details." Ashutosh said, as a player, he felt the need to have someone to share his thoughts. Someone who is available to players in that capacity throughout the year, and not just once in a while or when they show flashes of brilliance.

"Even with Rohan (Bopanna). I am just wishing him best all the time. A tough match or something. When I was playing, Rohan is only a couple of years older than me. But there was a connect. Just trying to bring in those things. And I like to do that. Even Nikki (Poonacha) I am in touch once in a while." Ashutosh also seemed to be sympathetic with former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma, who could not progress on expected lines despite being a talented player.

"I am a big supporter of Siddharth Vishwakarma. He had to work really hard to make his way through. It has not been an easy walk or easy way for him. If you look at his journey, coming from a small place, coming into the national scenario." Ashutosh has started his homework for his first big assignment against Sweden. He is tracking Swedish players like Elias Ymer (ranked 223) Karl Friberg (591) and Leo Borg (772).

"I am watching a lot of Leo Borg videos, going through their statistics. I am also talking to players who are playing against them, like Vishnu. You get good insight. Even Aryan Shah. He played doubles with Leo Borg in Jamaica.

"I have been talking to their coaches also. I spoke to Ratan, Swapnil Desai. I have not been able to get through to him (Aryan). Where does the player feel pressure." The team will assemble in Stockholm on September 8 for a one-week camp before the tie.