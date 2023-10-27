It's part of the game: Babar on No. 11's DRS reprieve

Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam took it on his stride despite being on the wrong side of a DRS call during his team's gut-wrenching one-wicket loss to South Africa in a World Cup match here on Friday.

Advertisment

It could have been all over in the 46th over for South Africa when a Haris Rauf delivery, bowled wide off the crease, stuck Keshav Maharaj on the pads and Pakistan went for the DRS call after on-field umpire ruled it not out.

Ball tracking showed that the ball would have kissed the leg stump but Maharaj survived the DRS appeal, courtesy Umpires' Call, leaving the entire Pakistan unit distraught.

"It's part of the game. This is umpire's call so I think it's just part of the game. Had he given it out, it would have favoured us," Babar said during the post-match presentation when asked about the DRS call.

Advertisment

With Pakistan almost out of the tournament, Babar seemed drained with the opportunity lost.

"I think it's disappointing everyone, we had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches and put our effort so let's see where we stand after the three matches." Babar blamed his batters for falling 20 runs short what could have been a winning score on the Chepauk track.

"Very disappointing, we fought back well but we were 10-15 runs short. I think the way fast bowlers bowled, they did well but unfortunately the result was not in our side." South Africa captain Temba Bavuma didn't mince words while pointing out that they need to address the issue of losing close games and was glad that they could win a tight contest.

Advertisment

"Pressure with us chasing, we haven't done well to rectify that. It will be easier to have those conversations especially after the win. You need to have the guys in the best situations and truly speak out as to what they were thinking.

"Hard to say now but those conversations will happen. It is something we have spoken and something which has been thrown about.

"We have a blueprint when we bat first, we can't say with conviction we have that when we are cashing. We want to be a lot more clinical with the bat." Giving an update on their premier bowler Kagiso Rabada, Bavuma said: "KG (Rabada) is good. It was more precautionary. He is experiencing lower back issues and a couple of days rest before New Zealand and he will be in contention." He also praised Tabraiz Shamsi, who was adjudged the Player of the Match award for his four wicket haul.

"Ecstatic for Shamsi. Started with the ball, came in when conditions were helpful and then with the bat.

"We have seen Shamsi gloating on social media about his batting. It won't stop for the next two weeks but it's nice for a senior guy like Shamsi to come out with the bat like that." PTI ATK KHS KHS