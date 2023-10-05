It's responsibility of host country to provide full security to Pakistani cricketers: FO

Islamabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday said it is the responsibility of the host country to provide full security and a conducive sporting environment to Pakistani cricketers while they are in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked at the weekly briefing about the security concerns regarding Pakistani players during the tournament.

"As far as the security of the Pakistan cricket team is concerned, we have said in the past and I will reiterate that it is the responsibility of the host country to provide full security and a conducive sporting environment to our cricket team while they are in India for the ICC World Cup," she said.

On the issue of visas for Pakistanis to visit India to watch matches, she said Pakistan was in contact with the Indian authorities on this matter.

"We expect the Indian authorities to immediately grant visas to Pakistani journalists and spectators who wish to watch the Cricket World Cup matches in India," she said.

Responding to a question, she said that the Pakistani cricket team was in India, not for a bilateral cricket series but to play in the ICC World Cup for which it qualified and has every right to participate. PTI SH ZH ZH