It's scary bowling to Abhishek: Pat Cummins

Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) Batting at a strike rate of 209.41 this IPL season, Abhishek Sharma on Sunday received the biggest compliment of his life when premier pacer Pat Cummins said he wouldn't like to bowl at the explosive left-hander as "it's scary".

In the ongoing edition of the league, Abhishek has put fear in the minds of bowlers, including Cummins, his skipper at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He blazed away to a 28-ball 66 in SRH's four-wicket win over Punjab Kings here. The young left-hander hit six sixes and five fours as SRH shot down Punjab Kings' target of 215 with five balls to spare.

"He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl to him. It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners," the Australian fast bowler said at the post-match presentation.

The 23-year-old, who represents Punjab at domestic level, has been in phenomenal form this season, aggregating 467 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of nearly 210 while hitting 39 sixes and 35 fours.

Cummins also hailed Nitish Reddy who made a crucial 25-ball 37 while batting at No 4.

"Nitish is a class player, matured beyond his age, seems to sum up the game really well, he is perfect for our top-order," he said.

"It has been great and amazing. I didn't know many guys coming into this season, but we have played great cricket and had some fun. Great bunch of guys," Cummins added.

The win kept SRH on course for a top-two finish that will give them an extra opportunity to make the final.

"We have won five out of seven matches here, it has been great and amazing. It's really satisfying and exciting. I haven't played in finals before, we are playing some really good cricket, excited for what's ahead," Cummins said.

Lara's batting tips helping me: Abhishek ========================== Abhishek said he has benefitted a lot after working with batting great Brian Lara, who was involved with the franchise in the past.

"I have done some work with him, he's in touch. That's helping me now," Abhishek said.

His fifty came off 21 balls, the slowest of the three half-centuries he has made this season, summing up his belligerence.

Abhishek's previous two fifties came off 16 balls versus Mumbai Indians and 19 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

"My days are going good so I should utilise it for my team. I wanted to contribute as the target was big today.

"I think I have told this before, during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy I was clear how I was going to play and dominate in the IPL.

"I'm just waiting for the loose balls, I am going hard against them and trying to put them (bowlers) under pressure," Abhishek added. PTI TAP AH AH