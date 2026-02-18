It''s time for senior team to do double: Abdul Qayoom

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir captain and current Cricket Advisory Committee chief Abdul Qayoom believes the Union Territory is on course for a historic double this season after the Under-16 side clinched their maiden BCCI title earlier this year.

The Jammu and Kashmir Under-16 team won the Vijay Merchant Trophy Plate Group title, the UT’s first-ever BCCI crown, thrashing Mizoram by an innings and 182 runs and sealing the four-day match with a day to spare.

On Wednesday, at Kalyani, the senior team made their first-ever Ranji Trophy final since their debut in 1959-60, stunning a star-studded Bengal side at home by six wickets.

Qayoom feels the stage is set for something special.

"We have won our first BCCI trophy winning Vijay Merchant Under-16 first time and it's for the senior side to do a double winning the Ranji Trophy," the 58-year-old told PTI from Srinagar.

The senior side, which had narrowly missed the semifinal berth last season after a one-run first-innings deficit to Kerala, has scripted a remarkable turnaround.

After losing to Mumbai in the first round this season, they bounced back to defeat Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Bengal to enter a historic final.

Qayoom, who played 47 first-class matches and led J&K to the pre-quarterfinals in 2000-01 where they lost to Odisha, said reaching the final has always been a cherished goal.

"It was always a dream to qualify for the final and we have now arrived. We are just one win away," he said.

Highlighting the challenges, he pointed to infrastructure constraints in the Union Territory.

"We have the worst infrastructure among the 38 states, no international ground. We have only two grounds -- Jammu Science College and Sher-i-Kashmir Srinagar. For 2-4 years, we didn’t even have proper practice wickets." Qayoom stressed that despite the hurdles, structured efforts are underway to identify and groom talent.

"In March we will have talent hunt in every district. Jammu, Srinagar district talent hunt bring to main centre. Practice facilities, Buchi Babu semifinal -- we are planning properly." Speaking about the team’s mindset, he said playing away from home has never fazed the side.

"We have won all our matches playing away. Our boys do well playing away matches, it doesn’t make any difference. Our guys don’t take any pressure.” "They are not intimidated by big teams," he added, pointing to wins over former champions Mumbai and Baroda, Vidarbha in 2022-23, and this season’s victories against Delhi, Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"So, we will not get bogged down taking on Karnataka in Bengaluru." He further said the region's geography plays a big role in creating strongly built players from the region.

"We are cricketers from the hills so they are in for a long run... playing at high altitude gives you a strong physique and that becomes an advantage when you compete at lower altitudes. It becomes easier for us.” Qayoom credited the stability in selection and coaching for the team’s rise.

"Credit goes to full coaching staff, team management, selectors. For 4-5 years selectors didn’t change and we gave time to players," he said.

"We never believed in changing team much. We brought Paras Dogra to run the unit and he has lived up to the expectations and his key decision making has played a part." He also praised head coach Ajay Sharma’s role in building belief.

"All credit to Ajay Sharma we have had strong belief in him and didn't tinker with the team much." On the fast-bowling depth, Qayoom said the UT has produced a strong pace group.

"We have a good pace attack with 2-4 back up fast bowlers who are not in the team. Umar Nazir Mir took six wickets vs Mumbai last seson. It's about creating a fast bowling group." He had special words for young pacer Auqib Nabi, who has taken 55 wickets this season. PTI “Nabi is now unstoppable and nobody can stop him from playing for the country. I’m sure he will play India A soon," he added. PTI TAP ATK