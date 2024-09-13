It's time to overhaul AIFF, have a new constitution and conduct fresh elections: Bhaichung Bhutia

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia has called for the ouster of the current dispensation in the All India Football Federation (AIFF), holding the sports body responsible for the decline in the national team's performance in recent times.

Bhutia came down heavily on the AIFF, saying the absence of a roadmap for Indian football has resulted in humiliating defeat at the hands of Syria (0-3) and a tame draw against Mauritius (0-0) in the recently held three-nation Intercontinental Cup at home.

The former India captain demanded an overhaul of the AIFF administration.

"I think it's not a great sign, we have been on the decline for quite some time now. From being ranked in the top 100 to going down at 125. I think football needs a new governing body and election and a fresh start.

"Otherwise, I think it's only going down," Bhutia told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on Friday.

"I think there has to be really serious discussion, thorough debate that has to be done for taking the game forward. I think that our constitution has to be reformed, the case is still in the Supreme Court.

"I hope the Supreme Court gives a verdict as soon as possible. The federation has to have a new constitution and a new body, a new election has to happen," the football legend added.

India's disappointing performance in the Intercontinental Cup was preceded by their failure to make the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw, leading to the sacking of former head coach Igor Stimac and paving the way for a legal battle with the Croat.

Bhutia further said, "Overall it's time that the federation focuses on how to take Indian football forward. You cannot just have Vision 2046 on paper and not implement things. It is important now that the federation stops doing NGO kind of work," Bhaichung observed.

"In the last two years the amount of controversies, and allegations happening is so negative for the sport.

"I was in an Executive Committee meeting and it was unfortunate to see how we were talking more about how the Bastar region became engulfed in terrorism and nothing about football.

"It's great you do a social thing but the federation's primary job is not about doing social things only, it's about performance, getting results from the national team and junior team. So I think it's important we focus there," he pointed out.

After's Stimac's termination, the AIFF had appointed Manolo Márquez as the Indian men's team head coach, who is also in charge of ISL side FC Goa.

"I am not looking at it, I think in India we need a good set of people coming in, who have a good vision for the game because that is what we require right now.

"I quit my politics, in terms of electorate politics, but I am always there to support football. Fight for the presidency is not the main thing.

"I think it's time to take the game forward and I think, we have good talent at the grassroots, but things are not working out well," Bhutia concluded. PTI SR AH AH