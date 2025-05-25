It's tricky to get your best shape in first round with black pieces: Gukesh

Stavanger (Norway), May 25 (PTI) World champion D. Gukesh acknowledged that starting with black pieces is a tricky proposition against Magnus Carlsen after he was drawn against the World No.1 in the Norway Chess tournament beginning here on Monday.

Gukesh and Carlsen will be playing the classical format for the first time after the Indian became the world champion late last year and the opening match will be crucial for both going deeper into the tournament.

“For sure, it's (match against Carlsen) a special game to start the tournament with. But also, I mean, you play all the players with both colours, so it really doesn't make a difference,” said Gukesh when asked how he felt starting with black pieces against the five-time world champion in his backyard.

“Since it's the start of the tournament, I guess we'll both try to be as sharp as possible and get into the tournament as quickly as possible as it's the first round.

“It's always kind of tricky to get your best shape in the first round, so, it'll be a fun challenge,” added Gukesh, whose form has slumped following the world title triumph last year.

Carlsen too kept his cards close to his chest, saying he wasn't “quite sure what to expect” in the opening round, as he had played very little classical chess of late.

“Honestly, I haven't really played a proper classical tournament since last year. Classical chess that I have played, it's mostly been against somewhat lower-rated players. So, whether it's against Gukesh or somebody else, I'm not really quite sure what to expect,” he said.

“I think, I certainly want to do well in those games and he (Gukesh) does as well. I mean, I cannot speak for him, but I wouldn't imagine otherwise,” added Carlsen, the six-time Norway Chess champion who is defending his title here.

The 18-year-old Gukesh said he has been trying to work his back to top form ahead of the event.

“I guess after the world championship, I mean, all of the tournaments that I played, Wijik Aan Zee was really good, after that none of the tournaments have been actually good.

“I am back to working, I am back to playing, training apps, so it's just that if I continue to do it, continue doing the right things and stay consistent, then the results will improve. So, this (Norway Chess) will be one opportunity to bring back (my form),” he added.

The Indian prodigy said he has started training more seriously now, following the world championship triumph against Ding Liren of China.

“Certainly, compared to the first couple of months after the world championship, I am training more seriously.

“But yeah, I mean, these kind of things happen, bad tournaments, they keep happening, whether you work hard or not, but yeah, for sure I am trying to focus on this tournament and doing my best,” he noted. PTI AM UNG