It's unbelievable batting with Virat Kohli: RCB skipper Du Plessis

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis says Virat Kohli's infectious energy, which easily rubs off on everyone, is the secret of the brilliant on-field and an equally fulfilling off-field equation he shares with the Indian superstar.

Du Plessis, who took over the team's captaincy after Kohli decided to step down at the end of the 2021 season, said batting with the prolific right-hander is an "unbelievable experience".

"It's unbelievable batting with him. He is one of the favourite guys I like to bat with. He brings out so much energy in me, like sometimes, I feel I am fist bumping my glove through his hand because he gets so passionate being out there in the middle," Du Plessis told 'Star Sports'.

"It's really infectious the way he gives that energy,... how this guy is always on and how does he manage it...on the field, while catching balls, we both are very competitive and make sure we get those good catches for the team," the stylish right-hander said.

He might not be the skipper anymore but Kohli's inputs and role in lifting the fielding unit's energy is also something that Du Plessis admires.

"He is really important to me in terms of field (placements) I think. He leads in so many things as far as a team is concerned but fielding is where he sets the tone and energy on the field," the former South African captain said.

Off the field, Du Plessis, called Kohli, "a terrible influence" on him.

"We both love food and we are both really into our fashion another thing we spend a lot of time talking about. The way we dress the way we wear style of clothes, we will send each other pictures of outfits. He has been a terrible influence on me when it comes to watches but he has a real passion for watches.

"But with this so many things obviously now it family, he got a daughter and I got two daughters, he got a second child now as well." Maxwell showing his full potential now Du Plessis also spoke about Glenn Maxwell and how the 'Big Show' has transformed into a more consistent performer for RCB during the past few seasons.

Maxwell scored 513 runs in the 2021 season, followed by 301 and 400 during the past two years. While looking at his numbers, one needs to factor in that he is a designated finisher of the team coming in at Nos 5 or 6.

"Certainly with Maxi, his time at RCB has been very fruitful for him in terms of IPL cricket.

"I think we never really saw the full potential of Glenn Maxwell before the IPL, he always had these little small amazing innings, but it was very in between, like it would be an amazing 80 or 90 but then there would be a few low scores," he said.

What stands out for Du Plessis is Maxwell's game against the spinners.

"But with RCB, I think he's really found consistency. The last two years he's been excellent and I can tell you, last year batting with him makes batting a lot easier for me because he's so destructive, especially against spinners.

"He's so powerful against spinners that you feel as the partner batting with him that you can go at the pace that you want to go."