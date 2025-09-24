I've been focusing more on freestyle, says Srihari Nataraj

Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Star Indian backstroker Srihari Nataraj says he has shifted his focus to freestyle this season after making impressive progress in the discipline without specific training.

Nataraj will be among the top names at the Asian Aquatic Championships, scheduled in Ahmedabad from September 28 to October 11.

"Backstroke has always been my main event, but this year I've been focusing more on freestyle, particularly the 100m and 200 metres," Nataraj said.

"I realised that even without specific training, my freestyle times kept improving year after year. That gave us the confidence to prioritise it this season and see where it can take me." The 24-year-old underlined his potential earlier this year at the FISU Summer World University Games, where he clocked 49.46s in the 100m freestyle, breaking Asian Games medallist Virdhawal Khade’s 17-year-old mark of 49.47s and posted 1:48.11s in the 200m freestyle, both Best Indian Times.

Nataraj, a two-time Olympian, has been part of the national camp here for the past month, preparing for the continental meet.

"It's been going really well. We've had time to get used to the pool, the blocks, the water conditions, and I think all of us are looking forward to putting in strong performances," he said.

The Bengaluru swimmer also welcomed the rare opportunity to compete in a major meet at home.

"I missed my first Asian Aquatic Championships back in 2016, so it's great to get this chance at this stage of my career." On whether home advantage would play a role, he said, "Personally, I'm okay with wherever I swim. Some of my best races have come in pools I'd never swum in before, like in Germany earlier this year.

"So, while we know this pool better than anyone else, at the end of the day a pool is a pool, and all we need is a lane." Looking beyond the meet, Nataraj has set sights on next year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

"After this, I'll be competing at the Khelo India University Games in Jaipur in November, and then the focus shifts to next year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. My performances here should help towards qualification."