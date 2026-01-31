I've more to learn about my off-field conduct: Brook

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Jan 31 (PTI) England white-ball skipper Harry Brook said he has "more to learn" regarding his off-field conduct after he concealed the truth about a nightclub brawl involving him in Wellington in October last to protect his team-mates.

Earlier, he had said that he was alone on the night when he was punched by a bouncer. In fact, Brook was with Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue for a nightout when the incident occurred but the skipper took the blame on himself to protect his teammates.

In a statement issued after England's victory in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday here, Brook reiterated the public apology he had made earlier in the tour.

"I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening," Brook said.

"I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.

"I recognise that I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy. I remain committed to developing in this area and to improving both personally and professionally," he added.

The trio are under investigation by the Cricket Regulator, following the incident on the eve of England's third ODI against New Zealand in October last.

In fact, Brook was fined the maximum 30,000 pound and placed on a final warning about his off-field conduct.

Brook said last week in Colombo that following the incident he needed to regain trust of his teammates.

"We went out for a couple of drinks beforehand and then I took it upon myself to go out for a few more and I was on my own there," Brook had said. "I was trying to get into a club and the bouncer just clocked me, unfortunately. Like I said, I shouldn't have been in that situation from the start... I wasn't absolutely leathered, I'd had one too many drinks.

"I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning."