I've worked on my game but I'm always disciplined: Imam

Lahore, Oct 12 (PTI) Seasoned Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq on Sunday said that he has worked on his game but not discipline because it was never an issue in his career.

"I have worked a lot on my batting and shots development but honestly i have not worked on improving discipline like you asked because I have never had such a problem nor has anyone spoken to me about any attitude issues with me," Imam said reporters on Sunday.

Imam, who returned to the Test side after last playing in Australia in December 2023, scored a fine 93 to take Pakistan to a strong position of 313 for five on day one of the first Test against South Africa.

Imam, who last donned Pakistan colours in an ODI series in New Zealand earlier this year, said no one had raised concerns about any disciplinary issues about him.

He also said that he accepted that being in and out of the team was a part of any professional cricketer's life.

"I have nothing to say on that yes what I have learnt is that when you get a opportunity try to make the most of it because we are lucky to be playing for Pakistan from a population of millions," he said.

Imam said he was not disappointed at missing out on a century but conceded that Pakistan batters had in the past struggled with completing big innings when it mattered the most.

"I have been working a lot on my shot development because you can't afford to get slow or bogged down in the middle of an innings and this has happened with us and cost us matches." Imam defended the decision to have spin friendly tracks for a home series.

"I think even South Africa knows what to expect but as a professonal cricketer we are expected to adapt to different conditions so when we go abroad we have to learn to adapt and play accordingly and we can do that by preparing well for a series." PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC